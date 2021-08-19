Mobile home fire leaves one dead in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —We have new information on the fatal mobile home fire, that killed one person and critically injured another over in Buhl.

This morning a fire broke out in a mobile home on Maple Street.

According to the Buhl Fire Department neighbors at the Arrow R Mobile Home Park were awoken by an explosion. A business from across town saw a flash, as well.

Police and fire officials were called to the active fire at around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found two male victims.

87-year-old James Joseph Kodesh died at the scene from smoke inhalation meanwhile, James Joseph Jr, was life-flighted in critical condition.

Crews were able to contain the blaze at 1:20 a.m.

After the investigation, it was determined that the fire was caused by carelessly discarded cigarettes, found in a five-gallon bucket.

The Idaho State Fire Marshall says this is a huge fire hazard.

“Over time what happens is that they dry out, and with Idaho’s low humidity, which is pretty standard, it’s not uncommon to ignite the actual cigarette buds in the bucket. So, now you have a fire inside of a plastic bucket. The plastic will melt and also ignite and then the fire will spread from there,” said Idaho State Fire Marshall Knute Sandahl.

Sandahl says “Smokers are encouraged to crush their cigarettes and place them in a metal, ceramic or glass ashtray, a bucket is highly warned against.”

Another reason this house fire had a fatal outcome, was because the home did not have smoke detectors.

The Buhl fire chief says, unfortunately, this is very common.

“That’s pretty common, this kind of outcome where people get hurt or pass away. They don’t have smoke detectors in the house so I would suggest everybody check their smoke detectors and make sure they’re working and make sure you change the batteries regularly,” said Andrew Stevens.

Stevens also says it’s important you check your smoke detectors at least once a year. Many smoke detectors only have a life of 10 years.

