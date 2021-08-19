Respiratory viruses like RSV arriving early in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “This virus is outside of its normal cycle, it’s acting differently,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, Medical Director of Idaho Division of Public Health. “We might see the same thing with flu, so we are very concerned.”

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, made an early appearance in Idaho, months ahead of usual.

“We’ve seen that now translate to pediatric hospitalizations,” said Dr. Jim Souza, Chief Medical Officer at St. Luke’s.

While RSV hospitalizations alone shouldn’t overwhelm pediatric hospitals, combine that with a strain of COVID that more frequently infects children and a looming flu season, things could get worse, and quickly.

“We have one pediatric ICU in Idaho,” Souza said, “and we have 12 beds.”

With kids heading back to school, officials urge parents to be extra vigilant about the health of their children as they come and go.

“Everybody agrees that having them home the way they’ve been was not the best for everybody, so let’s keep them in school,” Dr. Jennifer Jorgensen, Co-owner of Frontier Pediatrics said. “But part of keeping them in school is that we have to keep everybody from spreading stuff in school.”

Dr. Jorgensen says with RSV specifically, the main concern is possible spreading from older, school-aged children to their younger siblings, who could be more affected by the virus.

“For older kids, RSV is going to look just almost like the common cold, so runny nose, cough, congestion, maybe a little bit of a fever,” said Dr. Jorgensen. “But the younger you get, the more significant those symptoms become.”

No matter what the virus, health experts across the board agree there is one, surefire way to minimize your child’s exposure to sickness.

“We know that masks and social distancing,” Dr. Hahn said, “will help prevent [RSV] as well.”

