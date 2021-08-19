Advertisement

St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely

“So, within a couple of days of getting a shot, there’s really no residual leftover of the vaccine left.”
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cases of COVID-19 continue to clime in Idaho and Southern Idaho with 35 percent of all hospitalized patients in St. Luke’s Magic Valley being COVID patients.

Even with the increased spread of the coronavirus in the area, many are still hesitant to get vaccinated. Those not wanting to get vaccinated have stated they are worried about long-term side effects including infertility.

Putting you first we spoke with St. Luke’s to find out if those claims have any validity.

Dr. Joshua Kern at St. Luke’s says there is no scientific evidence to show there could be any long-term effects.

He explains the MRNA creates the COVID protein target then dissolves in a matter of days.

“And then the protein target is recognized as foreign and that’s what makes your immune system attack it, and it clears it,” said Dr. Kern. “So, within a couple of days of getting a shot, there’s really no residual leftover of the vaccine left, and they’re really wouldn’t then be a reason to think that there would be long term effects of the shot, other than being immune to a virus that continues to put an incredible number of, even young people, in the hospital.”

He added that the average age of people in the ICU is 52.

