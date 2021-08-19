Advertisement

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46

A speed chase in Gooding County Thursday afternoon led to shots being fired and a person being sent to the hospital
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high-speed chase in Gooding County Thursday afternoon led to shots being fired and a person being sent to the hospital.

Around 2:30 pm Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said, deputies, lured a man who had a warrant out for his arrest for felony probation to the Box Canyon area. The man had previously eluded law enforcement this past weekend, when during a high-speed pursuit Sunday morning he crashed his car into a cornfield and escaped out of the back windshield, fleeing officers. The sheriff’s office caught up with the man again on Thursday when they pretended to be an interested party looking to buy a pickup he had advertised for sale on social media.

When the man realized the interested buyer was law enforcement, he fled the scene and led deputies on a high-speed chase through Wendell that once again ended with his pick-up landing in a cornfield at 1950 East 3100 South off Highway 46. Shots ended up being fired when deputies cornered the vehicle in the cornfield and he tried to hit deputies with his car as they were exiting their vehicles to arrest him. Gough said he does not know how many shots were fired, but no deputies were hurt in the incident.

The man is now in custody and was transferred to a local hospital for minor injuries. The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Multi-Agency Critical Incident Task Force in investigating the shooting. The Wendell Rural Fire District also responded to the incident.

