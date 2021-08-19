Advertisement

Wildfire smoke can impact pets’ health

Respiratory issues are a concern, according to veterinarians
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Smoky conditions recently have caused numerous air quality alerts to be issued. While humans are feeling the effects, their furry companions are as well.

According to local vets, smoke may lead to health issues not only in the short term but in the long term as well. The best thing to do to mitigate long-term issues it to watch for signs that your pet may be experiencing a respiratory problem.

“They can have any type of respiratory symptom,” says Dr. Zsigmond Szanto, medical director at Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic. “Something like coughing or sneezing, to sniffling or discharge from the eyes.”

Szanto also recommends your pets are fully up to date on their vaccinations, like viruses that can affect your pet’s respiratory system live in the air especially in an atmosphere with poor air quality.

