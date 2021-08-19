Advertisement

Wind project would double Idaho’s turbine energy output

(KCRG)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed energy project in south-central Idaho would more than double the amount of wind energy produced in the state.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Thursday that it’s taking comments on the 1,000-megawatt project proposed by Magic Valley Energy that would include 400 wind turbines up to 740 feet high, taller than any in the state.

If completed, the project could power upward of 300,000 homes.

Wind turbines for the project would be built in corridors covering about 119 square miles of mostly Bureau land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.

There are currently 541 wind turbines in Idaho producing 973 megawatts.

