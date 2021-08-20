AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho

PRICE, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) —An AMBER Alert has been issued for two boys, aged 6 and 8-years-old, who have been abducted in Utah.

According to the alert, the suspect and children are believed to be headed to Washington State. The alert was sent to Idaho on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is 33-year-old Derek Rowley. The suspected vehicle is a gold Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed.

The children are Manson Rowley, 8, and Arson Magnum, 6. They were taken from their home in Price at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday

AMBER Alert from Utah pic.twitter.com/kpS7EA7Z9S — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) August 20, 2021

