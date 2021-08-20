Burley basketball player invited to elite showcase

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the top players in the Class of 2023 hails from Idaho.

Amari Whiting has been invited to play in a prestigious tournament. The Burley junior tweeted that she accepted an invite to the Coach Wootten’s Top 150 camp.

The event is coming up October 2nd and 3rd in Mansfield, Texas, involving the top players from the Classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Her performances at tournaments this summer, including an MVP honor, continued to boost Whiting’s status.

She was also recently offered by Florida.

With this showcase a month away, she’s prepping for the occasion.

“Just working out, same things I’ve always done,” Whiting said. “I took a break from my last tournament, just to let my body recover a little bit because it was hurting a little bit. I’ve been training with my dad, conditioning, trying to get a little bit in shape.”

Whiting hopes to have her top five to six schools narrowed down by September 1.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.