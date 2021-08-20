City water users in Twin Falls set to have water drawn back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “This is the first time in my career,” said Public Works Director Jon Caton, “14 years with the city, I’ve seen us reduce that far.”

For the second time this summer, water access within Twin Falls city limits has been reduced by a quarter of an inch, now down to a half-inch.

“Because of the amount of water being delivered here, that will be reduced, most of our users are going to be affected because most of our users are trying to water at the same time,” Caton said.

City officials do say that while water access is restricted if people follow watering guidelines, there is enough water to get through the rest of the summer.

“If folks are watering on their assigned days,” said Joshua Palmer with the City of Twin Falls, “if they’re not overwatering, there is enough water that is available for all residents.”

Those assigned days are based on address, even-numbered houses water on even days, and odd houses on odd days.

If there is too much demand on the system, usually caused by people working outside of the rules, the impact can be noticeable.

“For those people, what will happen is there will be too much demand on the system,” Caton said, “it will empty the station and the station will shut down.”

Caton tells me that the most noticeable impact of this reduction will be during the night, so changing watering schedules to midmorning or midafternoon could assure homeowners see minimal effects.

Without changing schedules, users may see reduced water pressure, or in more extreme cases, no water at all.

Twin Falls city officials stress that whatever changes can be made to save water will help everyone around us.

“It’s helping the region,” Palmer said, “what the city is doing to conserve water, what its residents are doing to conserve water, it is indeed helping the region.”

For information on how to ensure your water access is not affected, view the table on this website.

