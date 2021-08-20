Fit and Well Idaho: tips for healthy school lunches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s back to school for many kids across Southern Idaho, and that means it’s time to pack school lunches again.

Melissa Wallinga, a dietician at St. Luke’s Children’s says while packing your kids lunch or snack can be stressful, it can be helpful to get your kids involved in the process, have your child wash the grapes or get the peanut butter and jelly out from the cabinets.

Another this is to make it fun, let your child pick out their own lunch box or containers for their lunch, that way they will look forward to eating it during school.

“Important for kids especially in the beginning of the school year, when it’s extra hot out and they are playing outside, to drink lots of water bottle, so as long as the school allows it, be sure to send a water bottle with your kids, sometimes its fun to have a contest to see how many days of the week they can drink the amount of water they are supposed to,” said Melissa Wallinga, a dietician.

She says it can able be fun to leave notes for your child to open when they get to school, or cut their sandwiches in fun shapes.

