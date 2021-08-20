Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh hoping for healthy season

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh Football is ready for the 2021 campaign with a younger group taking the field this fall.

Vince Lombardi once said, “Winning isn’t everything...It’s the only thing” and when your conference features the top three teams in the state from last season, it’s a challenging feat.

“It makes you better, you see the best teams, Oakley and Raft River, two of the best teams around, they showed you last year played for the state title, we had Carey and Dietrich before that and they had Lighthouse with them, so there was three of them, it makes it fun,” explained Red Devils head coach Todd Jensen.

“I think all of us want to practice harder and get ready for them and not get destroyed and put up some good numbers against them,” lineman Malakai Brune said.

Murtaugh has three seniors on this year’s team and five returners on both sides of the ball.

“Those five played quite a bit of minutes, with the other six, with some subs that came in, so we played 11 kids on both sides of the ball,” Jensen explained.

Injuries plagued the Red Devils in 2020.

“We just had a ton of injuries that got us out of the game, but I think if we didn’t have injuries we would be a solid team,” Brune added.

“We had five starters out in a game...We lost one of our best linemen last year early on in the year, he didn’t get to play much, he played last year in the very end, the last two games he got back, so that hurt us,” Jensen explained. “So we’re excited to have him back this year.

That lineman is Freddy Martinez, who’s gearing up to play his rival Hansen.

“Our rivalry game, everyone comes out, we’re playing for a wagon wheel, it’s an enjoyable game, just both teams going at it,” Martinez said.

