Advertisement

Irrigation drops’ impacts on farmers

How crop yields have been impacted
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Local organic farmer Tim Cornie has been through drops in irrigation before, however in his over 30 years of farming experience, dropping to half-inch is something that has seldom happened.

“I’ve been farming since 1990, and I’ve experienced this half-inch only once in my farming life.”

While no one likes this drop, Magic Valley farmers say it could’ve been a lot worse. Dropping usage this late in the season will have very little effect on yields. Compared to locations in Oregon and Washington, where usage had dropped much earlier in the season, fields could have been brown.

“I’m just thankful they’re doing this as late in the season as they are,” says Cornie. “We were able to get through the season fairly well compared to my friends in Oregon. They saw a nearly 50% yield decrease on average - and some have had a complete loss.”

While most crops here in the Magic Valley did well, not all of them saw as great of a year.

“The wheat yields were down because it was such a hot summer,” says Cornie. “Grain, in general, saw a reduction.”

In order to not see effects in next year’s yields, snowfall will need to be plentiful this coming winter.

“Farmers are going to be continuously monitoring the snowpack,” says Cornie. If we don’t get that snowpack, they’re going to have a ‘Plan B’ involving lower water use, and earlier season crops.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
COVID-19 vaccine
Taking a deeper look at VAERS data
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning

Latest News

Shots fired off Highway 46
Shots fired off Highway 46
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Blaine County awarded broadband grant.
Blaine County awarded grant to improve broadband access to Carey
Camp Rainbow Gold is hosting their first in person camp at their Fairfield location.
Camp Rainbow Gold awarded five hundred thousand dollar grant