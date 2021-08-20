Irrigation drops’ impacts on farmers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Local organic farmer Tim Cornie has been through drops in irrigation before, however in his over 30 years of farming experience, dropping to half-inch is something that has seldom happened.

“I’ve been farming since 1990, and I’ve experienced this half-inch only once in my farming life.”

While no one likes this drop, Magic Valley farmers say it could’ve been a lot worse. Dropping usage this late in the season will have very little effect on yields. Compared to locations in Oregon and Washington, where usage had dropped much earlier in the season, fields could have been brown.

“I’m just thankful they’re doing this as late in the season as they are,” says Cornie. “We were able to get through the season fairly well compared to my friends in Oregon. They saw a nearly 50% yield decrease on average - and some have had a complete loss.”

While most crops here in the Magic Valley did well, not all of them saw as great of a year.

“The wheat yields were down because it was such a hot summer,” says Cornie. “Grain, in general, saw a reduction.”

In order to not see effects in next year’s yields, snowfall will need to be plentiful this coming winter.

“Farmers are going to be continuously monitoring the snowpack,” says Cornie. If we don’t get that snowpack, they’re going to have a ‘Plan B’ involving lower water use, and earlier season crops.”

