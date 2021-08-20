Lincoln County Youth Center excited to open for the first time

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Youth Center is 3 days away from their grand opening.

One year after their announcement of the new youth center, they are ready to welcome children through their doors.

Students from Richfield, Dietrich and Shoshone will be able to come to the center after school where they will offer tutoring, music classes, art, AG classes, and fitness.

They say the center has been a great example of what a community can do when they work together.

“It has been a picture book example of how a community can come together, and do something wonderful for the children in this community, all three cities in this county, all three schools in this county have worked together to make this happen, and the community members have been entirely supportive,” said Karma Fitzgerald, with the Lincoln County Youth Commission.

Thanks to a grant, they are able to offer transportation to and from the Dietrich and Shoshone Schools.

To sign your child up, visit their website.

