Advertisement

The South Central Public Health District is working on a plan for booster shots

“Most healthcare providers have some sort of means of sending out reminders through their electronic medical records.”
Boosters could begin in September
Boosters could begin in September(WSAW)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 booster shots set to be eligible for fully vaccinated adults 18 years of age and older beginning September 20., KMVT wanted to know how the South Central Health District is preparing.

The health district told KMVT they learned of this announcement the same time the public did. Logan Hudson with the health district says there was no forewarning about the possibility of opening the booster up to all fully vaccinated Americans, not just the immune-compromised.

He said the health district is working with the state and the Department of Health and Welfare to plan for how the booster will be rolled out.

“Most healthcare providers have some sort of means of sending out reminders through their electronic medical records,” said Hudson. “I would imagine some would do that.”

He said they will also rely on the public to find their vaccination cards and plan ahead to schedule an appointment after eight months have passed. He recommends bringing your vaccination card when you go to get a booster so they can quickly verify you qualify and which booster you need.

He also told KMVT if you plan on moving out of state to take your vaccination card with you so your new state can verify you qualify for the booster shot.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
COVID-19 vaccine
Taking a deeper look at VAERS data
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning

Latest News

A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard
This time around, younger people are getting sick from the delta variant.
More people younger than 50 being hospitalized with COVID-19
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely