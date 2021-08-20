The South Central Public Health District is working on a plan for booster shots

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 booster shots set to be eligible for fully vaccinated adults 18 years of age and older beginning September 20., KMVT wanted to know how the South Central Health District is preparing.

The health district told KMVT they learned of this announcement the same time the public did. Logan Hudson with the health district says there was no forewarning about the possibility of opening the booster up to all fully vaccinated Americans, not just the immune-compromised.

He said the health district is working with the state and the Department of Health and Welfare to plan for how the booster will be rolled out.

“Most healthcare providers have some sort of means of sending out reminders through their electronic medical records,” said Hudson. “I would imagine some would do that.”

He said they will also rely on the public to find their vaccination cards and plan ahead to schedule an appointment after eight months have passed. He recommends bringing your vaccination card when you go to get a booster so they can quickly verify you qualify and which booster you need.

He also told KMVT if you plan on moving out of state to take your vaccination card with you so your new state can verify you qualify for the booster shot.

