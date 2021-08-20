Advertisement

Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash

A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:10 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is dead after a crash on Highway 93, east of Jerome on Thursday.

Froylan Carranza-Gomez, 48, of Twin Falls, was headed south in a Dodge Neon, while Shoshone resident Casey Lockyer, 31, was traveling north in a Kia Forte.

Idaho State Police say Carranza-Gomez crossed the center line, eventually colliding with Lockyer’s vehicle. This occurred after they both swerved to the west, into the southbound lane.

Carranza-Gomez died at the scene.

Lockyer and the juvenile passengers were taken to various hospitals.

All occupants wore their seatbelts.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the crash.

