How to spot a scam...and who’s most vulnerable

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Robocalls are a common occurrence across the United States.

“I really don’t like those phone calls at all,” says Elizaveta Nikolieva. “I try to avoid them as much as I can.”

Elizaveta does the right thing by not answering these calls, which can be about anything from fake car warranties to fake IRS calls. However, not everyone knows to ignore these.

Scammers on the other end of the line generate fake phone numbers to make it seem like they’re calling from somewhere nearby - this is called spoofing. In reality they’re likely calling from thousands of miles away.

To some people, this may seem like just a normal person to talk to. For those most isolated due to the pandemic, this is a problem.

“We’re finding that our seniors are terribly lonely,” says Shawna Wasko, spokesperson for the College of Southern Idaho Dept. of Aging. “When they’re this lonely they tend to answer the phone. When the do that, they’re setting themselves up for scams.”

These scammers will stop at nothing to get your money - from fake refunds, to pretending to be government agencies.

“I’ve noticed recently there have been a lot of auto warranty scams,” says Lorae Conklin, the senior service specialist at CSI’s Dept. of Aging. “I’ve also noticed many calls offering free medical equipment, along with the typical IRS, Social Security, and Medicare scams.”

One of the first red flags to look out for on telephone calls is someone saying they’re from a government agency.

“Medicare, Social Security, and the IRS will never call you,” says Conklin.

A few other red flags to look out for are people asking for odd forms of payment such as gift cards, as well as people asking to gain access to your computer.

“Those are definitely red flags,” says Conklin. “You can always report that to the FTC as well. More importantly, you should never allow a stranger access to your computer.”

But perhaps the best defense against these calls is simply ignoring them.

“If you have caller ID and a number that you don’t know comes across, we used to say hang up, but new we say never pick up.” says Wasko.

