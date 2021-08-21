Kelley’s Canyon Orchard to celebrate National Peach Day

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — National Peach Day is this Sunday, and Kelley’s Canyon Orchard is celebrating in style.

Now in their 113th year of operation, Kelley’s Canyon Orchard is offering ‘You Pick’ peaches and plums.

Down at orchard this Sunday, they will be also offering complementary peaches and ice cream to celebrate the holiday.

Robin Kelley, who is the co-owner of the family orchard says last year they were not able to offer the you pick option because the trees didn’t harvest enough fruit, but this year, they are glad to able to again.

“We do pick for consumers, our fruit is picked fresh and brought to consumers right at our orchard fruit stand, we don’t go through a separate processing, the fruit travels from the tree and then you are good to enjoy it, local food is usually considered within a hundred miles and this is within hundreds of feet,” said Robin Kelley.

Kelley’s Canyon Orchard is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10-6, and this Sunday, they will be offering peaches and ice cream beginning at 1 p.m. until supplies run out.

