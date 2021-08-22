Carey high school senior hopes her senior project becomes an annual tradition

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high school student from Carey created a renaissance fair for her senior project, and is already looking forward to making it an annual tradition.

Richaela Peck created a renaissance fair for her senior project because she has always been interested in the time period, and she wanted to share her enthusiasm for it with others.

Putting it together wasn’t easy.

“I’ve been trying to get people from all over, but some people were like we have an event next week, we can’t get injured, and stuff like that,” said Peck.

Peck and her mentor Emily Knowles worked for months on the two day event that featured historical costumes, music, and performances for all ages.

“It was just a few conversations where we talked through some stuff and helped brainstorm, but she has really spearheaded the whole thing, taken care of all the issues that have arisen, but she’s done an excellent, phenomenal job,” said Knowles.

The event had a great turnout on Friday with more than 200 people, and the 17 year old is already thinking about making her high school project into an annual festivity.

“Everyone else is hoping so as well, the feedback we have gotten today has been really great, everybody is excited for another year of this, hopefully more and more,” said Peck.

All of the proceeds raised from the 2 day fair are being donated to the American Cancer Society.

“My family has recently been hit hard with cancer, my dad got it and so has my uncle, and I’ve had some relatives who’ve died from it,” said Peck.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.