Advertisement

Carey high school senior hopes her senior project becomes an annual tradition

All of the proceeds raised from the 2 day fair are being donated to the American Cancer Society.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high school student from Carey created a renaissance fair for her senior project, and is already looking forward to making it an annual tradition.

Richaela Peck created a renaissance fair for her senior project because she has always been interested in the time period, and she wanted to share her enthusiasm for it with others.

Putting it together wasn’t easy.

“I’ve been trying to get people from all over, but some people were like we have an event next week, we can’t get injured, and stuff like that,” said Peck.

Peck and her mentor Emily Knowles worked for months on the two day event that featured historical costumes, music, and performances for all ages.

“It was just a few conversations where we talked through some stuff and helped brainstorm, but she has really spearheaded the whole thing, taken care of all the issues that have arisen, but she’s done an excellent, phenomenal job,” said Knowles.

The event had a great turnout on Friday with more than 200 people, and the 17 year old is already thinking about making her high school project into an annual festivity.

“Everyone else is hoping so as well, the feedback we have gotten today has been really great, everybody is excited for another year of this, hopefully more and more,” said Peck.

All of the proceeds raised from the 2 day fair are being donated to the American Cancer Society.

“My family has recently been hit hard with cancer, my dad got it and so has my uncle, and I’ve had some relatives who’ve died from it,” said Peck.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
COVID-19 vaccine
Taking a deeper look at VAERS data

Latest News

Lincoln County Youth Center excited to open for the first time.
Lincoln County Youth Center excited to open for the first time
Snake River Bro’s Motorcycle Organization hold their 8th annual ‘Se Habla’ ride
Snake River Bro’s Motorcycle Organization hold their 8th annual ‘Se Habla’ ride
Carey high school senior hopes her senior project becomes an annual tradition
Carey high school senior hopes her senior project becomes an annual tradition
Fit and Well Idaho: tips for healthy school lunches
Fit and Well Idaho: tips for healthy school lunches