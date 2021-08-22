Gridiron Grind: Under new direction, plenty of changes are in store for this year’s Filer football team

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer football program is not known as a powerhouse in the area — and for the third time in four years — the Wildcats have a new coach.

Justin Brandsma takes over as head coach of the Filer program. The Wendell High School graduate coached football in Arizona over the past five years.

“It’s always hard when you have three new head coaches in four years, I mean that’s tough on any kid, so just re-sparking their love for this game,” Brandsma said. “It’s an amazing game, you can learn so much from it, I want to bring that back to this community.”

For Brandsma, stepping into the role meant letting his leaders know he is here to work with them.

“The kids who have met him have bought in so much faster than years before,” said senior linebacker Chris Coach. “He’s built his own little culture and I can see it spreading three years out and becoming something major.”

On the field, this team will be completely different from years past.

“I think our run game is going to be pretty strong, and then we’re mixing it up from last year,” said senior running back Jonah DeLeon. “We used to run a lot, but we got that arm now so hopefully that switches it up a little bit.”

Yes, that means no more triple options.

“Just a lot more diversity, we’ll throw the ball, we’ll run,” Brandsma said. “I mean I’m not going to give away too much they can find that out when they play us.”

The defense plans on being aggressive, whether blitzing off the edge or working hard in the trenches.

“There’s no quit, no matter the size of kid we have in there, they’re willing to give it 100% every play,” Coach said.

The road success at Filer means competing with established Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference foes Kimberly and Gooding. Brandsma wants to make a splash this year.

“I’d love to take down at least one of the two big dogs, so we’ll see which one it is,” said Brandsma.

