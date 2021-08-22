Jerome kicks off boys soccer season with win, Canyon Ridge draws with Century

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The reigning Great Basin Conference boys soccer champions, Jerome, started off their 2021 campaign with a 4-2 win over Capital High school.

After going up 2-0 at the half, the Tigers kept the Golden Eagles at bay in the second half, scoring two goals in a matter of minutes to take complete control.

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

Canyon Ridge 1, Century 1

After a scoreless first half, both the Riverhawks and Diamondbacks found the back of the net in the second half. Andres Valdez found the scoresheet for Canyon Ridge. Carter Richins had the assist.

Preston 2, Burley 2

GIRLS SCORES

Canyon Ridge 4, Sun Valley Community School 3

Mia Hansmeyer had two goals for the Cutthroats in the loss.

