Snake River Bro’s Motorcycle Organization hold their 8th annual ‘Se Habla’ ride

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Bros Motorcycle club held their 8th annual ‘Se Habla’ motorcycle ride, which is their second largest fundraiser of the year.

Now in their 20th year as an organization, the Snake River Bros have more than 100 members.

At their ‘Se Habla’ motorcycle ride Saturday, they began in Kimberly and rode all throughout the Magic Valley finishing the day in Jerome for a barbecue.

The money raised from today’s event goes back into the community for the work they do with different charities.

“Unfortunately a lot of the stuff we help with is medical necessities, medical needs, stuff that insurance doesn’t cover, housing, we’ve helped with all kinds of different stuff, last year I think we provided Christmas for almost 50 kids,” said Paul Trautman, a Snake River Bros member.

The organization has monthly meetings, and is always looking for more members.

Currently, they have members ranging from Mountain Home to Pocatello.

For more information, visit their website.

