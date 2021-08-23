Gov. Little comments on FDA full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little addressed the people of Idaho today in a video message regarding the positive news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its full approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Little’s full message to the people of Idaho follows:

The United States of America reached a significant milestone today – the FDA announced it fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine.

Close to 800,000 Idahoans and more than 200 million Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine safely, and the FDA full approval for the Pfizer vaccine helps impart additional confidence for Idahoans still on the fence about getting the shot.

Experts in science and medicine rigorously evaluated the safety of the vaccine in accordance with very high standards.

President Donald Trump last year boldly moved our country forward with Operation Warp Speed – the first-ever public-private partnership of its kind – to enable faster approval and production of COVID-19 vaccines during the global pandemic.

Today, we reached the culmination of President Trump’s leadership.

It is a proud moment in our nation’s history.

America is the best country in the world. We are able to offer our citizens a free, convenient, life-saving vaccine. Many people across the globe are not as fortunate.

To our friends and neighbors still waiting to receive the vaccine, the time to get the shot is NOW.

By getting the shot now, you can protect yourself and others and ensure healthcare access remains available for everyone.

By getting the shot now, you can ensure a strong, healthy workforce and continued economic prosperity in our state.

And, importantly, by getting the shot now, you can ensure our students have a productive, successful school year.

Thank you and God Bless.

You can watch his full statement here:

