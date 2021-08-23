Gridiron Grind: Buhl wants to get back to the fundamentals this fall

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Twin Falls high school football coach Allyn Reynolds retired before last season but is now back in the game.

Reynolds will now man the sidelines at Buhl high school, his alma mater, on Friday nights this fall.

“It’s wonderful, I’m having the time of my life,” said Reynolds. “I really didn’t realize how much I would miss it, but when I sat out for 11 months, I had to get back into it.”

Reynolds will take control of a Buhl program coming off a one-win season that had a coaching change sandwiched in the middle.

Coach said one of the biggest focuses for this team is building trust and relationships with players.

“I’m just looking forward to getting out there and competing again with the team,” said junior quarterback Austin Franson. “Just doing everything this summer, getting all the trust back with the new coaches and everything, it’s nice.”

Buhl will have their hands full in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, which features Gooding and Kimberly.

Success, though, won’t be measured in wins and losses this fall.

“We haven’t talked about how many games we’re going to win or how many yards we’re going to gain total on offense or shutting people down, our biggest goal is to go back out and just get back to being competitive for four quarters‚ that’s our goal,” said Reynolds.

“We’re not going to go 8-0 or whatever it is, but we’re definitely going to compete,” Franson said.

“We got a lot of grit, we’re strong,” said senior wide receiver Justin Lajoie.

A strength for the Indians: a big offensive line.

“One thing about Buhl I think that’s been a year in and year out, there aren’t afraid to come out and hit you and these guys are not afraid of contact, so those are the kinds of things we’re going to build on,” said Reynolds.

Buhl will start the season on August 27. at home against Weiser.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.