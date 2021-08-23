Idaho Supreme Court overturns new ballot initiative law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Supreme Court has unanimously voted to overturn the new ballot initiative law.

SB 1110 was signed into law by Governor Brad Little in April.

The new law required groups to get signatures from six percent of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts in order to get a voter initiative on the ballot. Reclaim Idaho, the organization that spearheaded the successful Medicaid Expansion initiative in 2018, said it gave Idaho the most restrictive signature-gathering rules in the nation and made future grassroots initiatives virtually impossible.

Moving forward, the state’s previous initiative rules will be fully restored (signatures from six percent of voters in 18 districts).

House Speaker Scott Bedke said he was disappointed over the court’s decision.

“Members of the Idaho House Republican Caucus are disappointed at the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision limiting the voice of rural voters,” Bedke said. “These changes to the voter referendum/initiative process would’ve served to increase voter involvement and inclusivity, especially in the corners of the state too often forgotten by some. We believe that all the 35 legislative districts, every part of Idaho, should be included in this important process, unfortunately, the Supreme Court apparently disagrees.”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel added, “I am very proud that every Democrat voted against this bill because we recognize the importance of citizens’ rights, and we’ll continue to fight for them.”

