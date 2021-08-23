Advertisement

In-person learning returns at the College of Southern Idaho

Officials said they are happy to see students back on campus after the pandemic-related challenges the college weathered last year
First day of Fall Term at CSI (Source: KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday marked the first day of the Fall Term at the College of Southern Idaho with students returning to full, in-person learning.

Officials are excited to see how rapidly the campus has expanded in recent years, with new buildings including a health sciences building and a vet tech building having been recently completed.

They said admissions are up roughly 3.2% last year, so they have put a concerted effort into expanding in order to support their larger student population.

Officials added they are happy to see students back on campus after the pandemic-related challenges the college weathered last year.

“We just enjoy seeing all these excited faces ready to go to class and them having a normal start to school is so exciting and it’s great to see,” said CSI Admissions Coordinator Adriana Saldana. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we hope to sustain at CSI.”

The Fall Term at CSI runs through December 16th.

