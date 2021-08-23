Local officials hopeful FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will ease hospitals burden

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The FDA has now approved the Pfizer vaccine, which replaces the emergency use authorization which was granted last December.

The South Central Public Health District says that this is an exciting next step in the global pandemic.

All vaccines have to go through this process, and a lot of it is related to the number of volunteers to get the shot.

While for some vaccines, this process can take years, in this case, they had more people willing to volunteer for the shot than they had doses.

The FDA approving the vaccine will boost people’s confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and hopefully help ease the burden hospitals are feeling right now.

“We need to protect the weakest among us, and we need to keep our hospitals open so that if someone is pregnant, they are able to give birth safely, and if someone breaks their leg, they are able to get treatment,” said Brianna Bodily.

She also adds “If someone is going through something else, entirely unrelated to COVID-19 they need to be able to get the care they need, that’s a huge, important staple of our civilization, is being able to get that health care.”

The FDA approval is only for the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and over. The FDA approval for those between the ages of 12 and 16 is still being worked on.

