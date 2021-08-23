Longtime Filer resident and military war veteran honored at Buhl Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friends, family, and community members came together on Saturday to honor longtime Magic Valley resident Jack Wendling. Wendling had a storied military career and was notably the youngest ever commissioned officer and pilot in the Army Air Corps.

His memorial service held a Buhl Airport was a fitting tribute to his military accomplishments which included flying 30 missions as the lead aircraft over Germany during WWII, the distinguished Flying Cross, four Air Medals and four of five Battle Stars for the European Theatre.

WWII history buff Paul Collins wrote a book with Wendling entitled Achieving Air Supremacy, which was composed of Wendling’s WWII experiences. He recounted Wendling speaking about delivering gasoline to General Patton’s Third Army.

“Of the six that went, only four made it, so I’m sitting there with Jack going Jack, I can’t believe you did that. That’s so risky,” said Collins. “He goes ‘Yeah...I only did it three times.’”

Collins learned much of his own father’s WWII history through speaking with and listening to Wendling’s stories. He said his interactions with Wendling taught him to never let an opportunity slip by.

“If you have an opportunity, take it, because you never know where it’s going to go,” said Collins. “I’ve met Jack’s family. I’ve met a lot of pilots. I’ve met a lot of people through Jack, so if you have an opportunity, take it.

After retiring in 1973, Wendling moved to Filer, Idaho where he could hunt, ski and fish; but his love of flying never left him.

“We flew and we flew and we flew,” said Foothills Aviation owner Rick Robinette. “He was so much fun and his favorite place to eat was the Golden Corral, so we at least once a week had to go to the Golden Corral and eat, but he loved that place....and he loved McDonald’s.”

A well-known community member in Filer, Wendling passed away in February at the age of 95, but this event allowed those who knew him to come together, share his stories and keep his memory alive.

“He had his tender side and his hard side, and he was the most stubborn man I ever met,” said Robinette, who followed that up by adding he loved Wendling very much.

