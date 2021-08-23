Lt. Governor attends stop the vaccine mandate rally in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Back in July St. Alphonsus, Primary Health Group, and St. Luke’s announced they were mandating employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. With the September 1st deadline approaching for St. Luke’s employees to get their first dose of the vaccine, hospital workers and concerned citizens once again lined up and down the sidewalk outside of St. Luke’s asking for their voices to be heard and offered a choice.

With Delta Variant and COVID cases rising in parts of the state, hospital administrators feel a vaccine mandate is needed to keep hospital workers and staff safe from the virus. However, some people who were protesting outside of St. Luke’s on Friday feel people should have a choice on whether or not they want to get the vaccine.

“I believe in freedom of choice. I believe in the American dream. I believe we should be free to choose,” said a protester who goes by the name Lou. “I don’t think we should have any of that forced down our throats. I believe taking away our health freedom is nothing more than socialism.”

Some hospital workers that KMVT talked to said they are frustrated hospital administrators are unwilling to meet with them and come to some sort of compromise on the vaccine. Some are concerned about long-term side effects associated with the vaccine, considering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson only have Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the COVID vaccine.

“This vaccine has been on the market just a few months, and basically everyone is a testing guinea pig right now,” said protester Clinton Carter.

He also said he is worried the hospitals’ vaccine mandate might lead to other businesses issuing mandates.

“It will lead to more things like this. Restaurants and other things so we want to try to nip it in the bud and get the vaccine mandate stuff over with,” Carter said.

Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin, who is running for Governor of Idaho and spoke at the rally, has been very critical of the vaccine mandate issued by the hospitals. She has also requested that House Speaker Scott Bedke reconvene the legislature so lawmakers can pass legislation to prohibit vaccine mandates.

So far Lawmakers have been reluctant to interfere in matters involving the private sector, as Idaho is a “work at-will” state and it is legal for employers to require vaccines.

But at the rally Mcgeachin announced that the non-profit Take a Stand Now sent a cease-and-desist letter to the CEOs of St. Al’s, St. Luke’s, and Primary Health as well as Idaho’s elected leadership (Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, House Speaker Scott Bedke, and Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon) regarding vaccine mandates. The letter outlines several legal reasons corporate medical groups cannot legally mandate an emergency vaccine.

Take a Stand Now Sends Vaccine Mandate Cease-and-Desist Letter to Hospitals (SK)

“So if this is happening these people are breaking the law,” said Mcgeachin. “We should be allowed to discuss other ideas on how to keep ourselves safe and healthy. Natural remedies that we know are available.”

Monday The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years and older.

