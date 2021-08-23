St. Luke’s says the delta variant has not changed the way they treat COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Coronavirus cases continue to remain high, and hospitalizations have gone up in Southern Idaho with 46 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital Saturday and 45 on Sunday.

With the more transmissible delta variant, we wanted to know if COVID-19 treatment has changed.

Dr. Joshua Kern at St. Luke’s says the delta variant hasn’t changed how they treat the coronavirus patients. He says early in the pandemic they were quick to intubate and learned that wasn’t always effective, so they are now holding off on intubation until they know it is needed.

Dr. Kern said they have also seen positive results treating COVID patients with Remdesivir.

“So, I think if anything we’ve kind of honed in on which types of patients to use which types of therapies, but I don’t think the delta variant has really changed significantly how we manage patients in the hospital,” said Kern.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley has made the decision to reduce elective surgeries that require an overnight stay to reduce the number of patients they are putting into the hospital.

