Advertisement

Burley teachers say ISAT scores are just one way to judge a child’s progress

“It was hard, last year was really really hard on all of us, and so a lot of it was maintaining the social and emotional health while trying to do the academics,” said Sage.
“It was hard, last year was really really hard on all of us, and so a lot of it was maintaining...
“It was hard, last year was really really hard on all of us, and so a lot of it was maintaining the social and emotional health while trying to do the academics,” said Sage.(WJHG/WECP)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The latest statewide results for the Idaho Standards Achievement Test or the ISAT’s, show a decline in scores since the last time the test was administered which was in 2019.

According to Burley Junior High School teacher Jennifer Sage, this is just another impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on education.

“2020/2021, oh my gosh, we were having kids quarantined left and right, I had to get quarantine at one point, I did not have COVID but one of my students did, so the education last year, we did our best, we had so many students, it was scary for them,” said Jennifer Sage, an English teacher.

Many students had other things on their minds, a sick relative, a parent who had lost their job due to the pandemic or had trouble adjusting back to the classroom setting.

“It was hard, last year was really really hard on all of us, and so a lot of it was maintaining the social and emotional health while trying to do the academics,” said Sage.

For math teacher Dorothy Gonzales, when in-person learning started back up again, she had to backtrack with her lesson plans. She says teaching math online was difficult.

“We really had to focus on the essential standards that we wanted to make sure they had so they can be successful in the next math class, so we had to take out some of the concepts that we felt maybe they can get away with not having them,” said Gonzales.

They both say, the test scores are not always a good indicator of what a student has learned.

“I like to focus on my assessment in class, like if they are able to answer my questions in group activities,” said Gonzales.

“There is so much variety when it comes to the testing, that it is hard to look at the numbers and be able to apply those numbers to student potential and student growth,” said Sage.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

Some people are rushing to the front of the line to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Officials answer questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine
Local officials hopeful FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will ease hospitals burden
Local officials hopeful FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will ease hospitals burden
Idaho Supreme Court overturns new ballot initiative law
Idaho Supreme Court overturns new ballot initiative law
Scoular’s new program for Barley producers offers more options for their yield.
Scoular’s new program for Barley producers offers more options for their yield