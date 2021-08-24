Gridiron Grind: Valley looking forward to playing a full season

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Covid-19 disruptions cost Valley multiple games last season, with the Vikings only playing on six occasions.

Also, Valley’s return to the 2A classification was challenging, as the Vikings ended with a 1-5 record.

They’re the focus of this Tuesday’s Gridiron Grind.

On this rainy August afternoon, the Valley Viking teams are practicing for the season ahead.

“We’re just short numbers, so it makes it tough on us,” explained head coach Ryon Jarvis. “But we go compete and they play hard, so it’s fine that way.”

Valley lost 10 seniors from last year’s squad, the heart of the team.

“I would say so, a lot of them were the leaders,” Zander Roseborough said.

Five of them earned all-conference honors. Now Roseborough and Jeremy Hardy are rising to the occasion this year, having been named captains.

“I feel like me and another player Jeremy have stepped into the leadership role and doing our best for the team this year,” Roseborough added.

Valley only played a total of six games in 2020, while most other teams played at least nine.

“And it was a struggle, but I think this year were going to come out more prepared, do the best we can,” Hardy explained.

“With last year being shortened up with some cancelations, and this and that, we almost lost a year of leadership, so they’re going to have to grow up really quick and help us out,” Jarvis said.

The crew this year is young and the freshmen will gain some valuable experience, showing what they can do at the varsity level.

“I think we just got to get out there, in practice push them hard, make them get better during practice so when they get out to a game against varsity level players that have been there for a couple of years, they’re ready for it,” Roseborough explained.

Valley opens the season with Marsing on Friday at home.

