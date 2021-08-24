Advertisement

House Democrat standoff ends with passage of $3.5 Trillion budget plan

By David Ade
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Democrats are moving forward on a process to potentially add trillions in new spending after members of their own party put up some temporary roadblocks.

The vote came after a group of nine moderate democrats, including Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Jared Golden D-Maine), and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) prompted a standoff, rebelling against party leaders on the plan of action.

“We wanted a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill because once we vote on that on September 27th, it goes directly to the White House and the President is going to sign it,” said Rep. Cuellar, adding that the infrastructure bill would create two million jobs a year for the next 10 years while investing more than $30 billion into the state of Texas.

House Speaker Pelosi and other progressives didn’t want to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan by itself and instead wanted it tied to a separate budget reconciliation process.

“If you tie it to the reconciliation, we don’t know how long the reconciliation is going to take,” said Rep. Cuellar. “Will it be in October? Will it be in November? Will it be in September? Nobody knows.”

Under the deal struck between Speaker Pelosi and the moderate lawmakers, Cuellar says they now have a guarantee to vote on infrastructure as well as more ability to bring down the $3.5 trillion price tag for the budget package.

Dr. Casey Burgat of George Washington University says these negotiations are part of the political process.

“Politics is really messy,” said Dr. Burgat. “These factions really do exist on a lot of policy issues; this is how it’s kind of supposed to work.”

Procedural votes in the House will open on Tuesday on the budget reconciliation process.

House and Senate Democrats will likely work on it over the coming weeks before they have a finished product.

The process Democrats plan to use for a budget package would allow them to pass it through both chambers without Republicans. It would direct funding to issues like climate change, poverty, and health care.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) voted in support of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Crapo: infrastructure investments help keep pace with Idaho’s growth
Rep. Priscilla Giddings responds to questions from ethics committee attorney Christopher...
Rep. Giddings, adamant she’s done nothing wrong, censured for sharing identity of Jane Doe
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Governor Brad Little (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
Little reacts to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin 2022 Gubernatorial race bid