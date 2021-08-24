Officials answer questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare says they have been getting a lot of questions about the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine and they are looking to clarify a few of those questions.

The FDA has currently only approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older.

Those ages 12 to 16 can still get the shot, but it is only under emergency use authorization at this time.

The second clarification is about the 3rd booster shot.

The CDC recommended a 3rd booster shot for those with weakened immune systems only at this time.

“That population the term booster will be used, speaking for myself and I’m sure some of you who’ve received the series, the concept is that we probably got very good immunity from those two doses, but that immunity is waning or in danger of waning, so the booster is designed to boost it back up to where we want it to be,” said Doctor Christine Hahn.

The FDA has not approved the 3rd booster shot yet, but they are working on that and are meeting on Monday morning to discuss it further.

