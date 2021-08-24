Advertisement

Remote learning has shown gaps in education and the future of school

“And we also need to make students fall in love with what they’re learning in order to make it fun.”
(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 pandemic changed many aspects of life including school.

Parents were given an up-close look at their children’s education with at-home schooling and many parents were disappointed with remote schooling.

KMVT spoke with Rudy Silva Mera, the CEO of Imagine & Make, and he says education had to flip the model of education to all digital overnight. He explained being tech-savvy never used to be a job requirement for teachers, but they were forced to go virtual leaving gaps in education.

He told us that what we have learned during virtual learning it can be a great opportunity for experiential learning where students can virtually travel the world rather than just reading about it from a textbook.

“And we also need to make students fall in love with what they’re learning in order to make it fun. This is called effective learning, with an “A” because there is an emotional component to it. And educators explore their students’ interests and they plan accordingly so that their students are very interested and motivated to learn and meaningful learning happens.”

He gave an example of learning roman numerals virtually from the Roman Colosseum.

