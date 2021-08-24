Advertisement

Smoke from wildfire puts burning restrictions in effect

(Kim Rafferty)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air pollution forecast and caution to notify residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties of degraded air quality. 

Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Regional wildfire smoke is impacting Southern Idaho. Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to be in the moderate to unhealthy categories. 

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions

  • When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups* may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.

Woodstove Burning Restrictions No Restrictions Outdoor Burning Restrictions

  • All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho.

For more information, contact DEQ’s Regional Office in Twin Falls at (208) 736-2190. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

Idaho Supreme Court overturns new ballot initiative law
Idaho Supreme Court overturns new ballot initiative law
Remote learning has shown gaps in education and the future of school
Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley
Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley
“Probably the first example of a water shortage that I’ve experienced”
Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley