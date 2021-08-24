Water packaging shortages hit the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Finding bottled water might be tough in Idaho right now. Shortages in supply are depleting many store shelves.

Twin Falls resident Peggy Anderson was in the Treasure Valley this past weekend and stumbled upon a place without any bottled water.

“We were getting water, looking for water for a wedding and one of the big stores, the restaurant stores, and they were out,” Anderson said. “I asked how could you be out of the water, and they said ‘it’s not the water there not being able to get the plastic.’”

Many stores in the Magic Valley are also feeling the problem. Customers may be limited to one 24-pack of water.

“Probably the first example of a water shortage that I’ve experienced,” said Swensen’s Owner Andrew Swensen.

Now water itself is not the problem, Swensen said problems may have something to do with packaging and supply chain issues, according to conversations with suppliers.

However, he hears more about labor.

“One of the major answers that I’m getting right now is that there is just a shortage of labor to assemble the water in the plants that are out there,” Swensen said.

Shortages of certain items aren’t something new in the age of the pandemic.

When the kinks are worked out with one thing, there is always something coming next.

“It almost seems like the consumer has come to understand in a lot of ways or expect that there will be categories that come and go where supply and demand is not able to keep up,” Swensen said.

KMVT reached out to multiple other companies, including Fred Meyer and Albertson’s as well as distributors Idaho Springs Water and Swire Coca-Cola.

We will continue to follow this story and it will be updated as we get responses.

