California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl

20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail roster)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says a California man has been charged with kidnapping after he was found in a hotel with an 11-year-old girl from Nampa, Idaho.

The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement Wednesday that they began investigating on Monday after the girl was reported as a runaway.

When they couldn’t find her through her friends, investigators searched the girl’s cellphone records and found frequent communication with a person who had a California phone number.

The sheriff’s office said further investigation led deputies to find her at a hotel with a 20-year-old man.

