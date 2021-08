California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says a California man has been charged with kidnapping after he was found in a hotel with an 11-year-old girl from Nampa, Idaho.

The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement Wednesday that they began investigating on Monday after the girl was reported as a runaway.

When they couldn’t find her through her friends, investigators searched the girl’s cellphone records and found frequent communication with a person who had a California phone number.

The sheriff’s office said further investigation led deputies to find her at a hotel with a 20-year-old man.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.