Former Kimberly softball player offered by North Idaho College
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:15 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kiana Bishop was offered by North Idaho College to play softball.
At Kimberly High School, she boasted a .419 batting average with a .558 slugging percentage.
Bishop was selected to the first-team all-conference this year and was voted as the Bulldogs’ best outfielder.
She’s also a four-year varsity player.
