Advertisement

Gridiron Grind: Castleford ready to build upon last season’s success

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:26 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford starts the 2021 campaign in just a matter of days. After going 6-3 in 2020, the Wolves finished with their best record in nine years and they’re hungry for more.

Castleford is back, with 18 returners on this 1A Division II team.

“A lot of hard work and dedication. You know we have a big motto of just leaving our hearts on the field every Friday night in working hard in the classroom and on the field,” explained senior Ezekiel Fisher.

“Everybody got really involved last year, like super excited for it and this year we’re super excited for it, super hyped up,” added junior Gabe Mahannah.

Castleford played two state champion teams last year in Dietrich from the 1A Division II and Oakley of the 1A DI. While they were tough defeats, the Wolves were grateful to play, especially in a year full of uncertainty.

“It was an odd year where we didn’t know who we were playing on a Wednesday or if we were playing, so I think that made us come together and they ready for everything, they were ready for any team and whenever we wanted to do it,” head coach Brian Lowry said.

They have the Blue Devils on tap again, plus another eight-man powerhouse, Carey.

“We put in the work this summer, we put it in the weight room, I think we’re ready for it. I think we’re ready to take the next step,” Lowry exclaimed.

Lowry knows the team has to play on all cylinders in order to compete with these caliber of teams

“For us we’re going to try and go all the way,” Fisher said.

“It’s everyone’s goal {winning state} and if it’s not, then they’re not in the right place,” Mahannah added.

Castleford hosts Challis on Friday in their season opener.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

Castleford starts the 2021 campaign in just a matter of days.
Castleford Football
The junior won Boise State’s quarterback competition
Bachmeier reacts to winning starting job
Gridiron Grind: Valley looking forward to playing a full season
Covid-19 disruptions cost Valley multiple games last season, with the Vikings only playing on...
Valley Football