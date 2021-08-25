Gridiron Grind: Castleford ready to build upon last season’s success

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford starts the 2021 campaign in just a matter of days. After going 6-3 in 2020, the Wolves finished with their best record in nine years and they’re hungry for more.

Castleford is back, with 18 returners on this 1A Division II team.

“A lot of hard work and dedication. You know we have a big motto of just leaving our hearts on the field every Friday night in working hard in the classroom and on the field,” explained senior Ezekiel Fisher.

“Everybody got really involved last year, like super excited for it and this year we’re super excited for it, super hyped up,” added junior Gabe Mahannah.

Castleford played two state champion teams last year in Dietrich from the 1A Division II and Oakley of the 1A DI. While they were tough defeats, the Wolves were grateful to play, especially in a year full of uncertainty.

“It was an odd year where we didn’t know who we were playing on a Wednesday or if we were playing, so I think that made us come together and they ready for everything, they were ready for any team and whenever we wanted to do it,” head coach Brian Lowry said.

They have the Blue Devils on tap again, plus another eight-man powerhouse, Carey.

“We put in the work this summer, we put it in the weight room, I think we’re ready for it. I think we’re ready to take the next step,” Lowry exclaimed.

Lowry knows the team has to play on all cylinders in order to compete with these caliber of teams

“For us we’re going to try and go all the way,” Fisher said.

“It’s everyone’s goal {winning state} and if it’s not, then they’re not in the right place,” Mahannah added.

Castleford hosts Challis on Friday in their season opener.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.