Advertisement

Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one...
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.(Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a limited time, anyone who shows their vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says they wanted to find a way to show support for people who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.

This offer is only valid from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, but all vaccinated customers can still get one free glazed doughnut for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Idaho potato growers brace for poor crop amid drought, heat
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation