One area man is hoping to see his family get on a flight out of Afghanistan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The United States is scrambling to get tens of thousands more Americans and Afghan allies out of the country by the end of the month.

As the situation develops, KMVT wanted to clarify how the CSI Refugee Center in Twin Falls could be impacted as Afghans make their way to safety.

That interview took a turn when the center allowed us to be part of a conversation with a man whose family is trying to get inside the Kabul airport right now.

“I am very worried.”

That’s the voice of an Afghan refugee who has lived in Twin Falls over the last five years.

His wife and three children have been approved for reunification visas to the United States for two years and have been waiting for their passports to be returned by the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.

“All the sudden all this craziness happened while they had finished everything to come to the U.S. and right now, as we speak, they are sleeping outside the airport in Kabul hoping that they would get the opportunity to board a plane and come here to Twin Falls,” said CSI Refugee Center Director Zeze Rwasama.

Out of respect for the situation, KMVT decided not to show the individual’s face or name, but he says he hasn’t been sleeping at all recently.

It’s a waiting game to see if the family can get into the U.S. door at the Kabul airport to show pictures of their approved visas.

“They open the door for a few minutes, many people go in and then they close because they are going on the other side of the door to process them to find out who they are,” Rwasama said.

Rwasama says right now praying is much of what can be done right now.

He also says the center has received numerous calls about the situation in Afghanistan, and how people can help the center if they receive refugees.

“All I can say to the community is our program here cannot be successful without the support of the community,” Rwasama said. “Whenever we get these refugees in our community we want the community to come and help us speed up the integration process.”

One can help the refugee center by participating in mentorship and sponsorship programs or donate items or money.

However, Rwasama says the most important thing is welcoming them to our community.

While the person mentioned in this story’s family has visas approved, there are other situations with Afghans trying to leave Afghanistan.

Special Immigrant Visas are for those who worked with the U.S. government. Those who make it to the United States are offered full refugee status.

There are also other Afghans trying to leave the country out of fear of persecution from the Taliban. Their status is not known yet.

“Right now we don’t know much about what type of services would be provided to non-Special Immigrants that are coming from Afghanistan,” Rwasama said. “However, next week we would have more information about what type of services they would going to get and how we are going to assist them.”

Rwasama said he doesn’t imagine too many Afghan refugees coming to Twin Falls because of the small population of Afghan refugees here. However, refugees can always choose the CSI program.

