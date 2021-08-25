Advertisement

Pfizer seeks FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its vaccine for Americans ages 16 and older. The company says it expects to complete its application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.

U.S. health officials announced last week plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine received full regulatory approval this week.

While health officials say vaccine protection against coronavirus infection wanes over time, the three vaccines used in the U.S. made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still providing strong protection against hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Earlier this month, U.S. regulators said transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

Delta variant
The South Central Public Health District warns of the transmissibility of the delta variant
West Nile Virus infects multiple horses in southern Idaho
West Nile Virus infects multiple horses in southern Idaho
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan governor kidnapping plot
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally