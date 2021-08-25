Advertisement

Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – Authorities foiled a plan to use a fake border patrol car to cross the border.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers near the Tucson border station.

Officials took the driver of the cloned border patrol car and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on Twitter.

Border Patrol security agents are responsible for patrolling 6,000 miles of Mexican and Canadian land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
UPDATE: Shots fired off Highway 46
St. Luke's says there's no reason to think the vaccine would have any long term effects
St. Luke’s explains why long term side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine are unlikely
AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho State Police)
Update: Suspect arrested following AMBER Alert issued for two Utah boys extended to Idaho
A Twin Falls man was killed in a fatal accident.
Twin Falls man killed in Highway 93 crash
Tatum Morell, 23, was found deceased after crews believe she died in a rock slide.
Crews recover body of missing Idaho hiker

Latest News

The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its...
Pfizer seeks FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose
Delta variant
The South Central Public Health District warns of the transmissibility of the delta variant
West Nile Virus infects multiple horses in southern Idaho
West Nile Virus infects multiple horses in southern Idaho
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan governor kidnapping plot
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally