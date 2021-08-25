The South Central Public Health District warns of the transmissibility of the delta variant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Idaho under 50 percent of people 12 and under have been completely vaccinated for the coronavirus at 47-point nine percent compared to just 60 percent completely vaccinated nationally.

With such a low vaccination rate in the gem state and the more transmissible delta variant daily cases and hospitalizations have gone up.

Logan Hudson with the South Central Public Health District says the delta variant has proven to be much more contagious, and even vaccinated people can contract it and it creates a bigger viral load than the original COVID-19 strain. It is then easier to spread when someone sneezes or coughs.

“It’s thought that because of how contagious it is even vaccinated folks, and they may not vary symptomatic, can pass it to other people in their house or people they come into close contact with,” said Hudson.

He said because of how contagious the virus is and that vaccinated people can possibly still spread it, those are a few reasons they continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, and the booster show when they qualify.

