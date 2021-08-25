Twin Falls community reacts to Afghan fallout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s been about a week since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, in a swift and organized manner. Some people in the Magic Valley are still trying to process what happened, and are questioning if the decision to withdraw was the right one.

In July, President Joe Biden announced a U.S troop withdrawal deadline of August 31 for Afghanistan, as it was time for Afghans to step up. The president has stated he is, “Now the fourth American President to preside over the war in Afghanistan,” and he “will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth president.”

The collapse that ensued no one saw coming. The president’s decision now looks like it may have been a catastrophic mistake according to University of Idaho Bill L. Smith

“But how fast it fell and how unprepared we were to evacuate our allies is distressing and certainly depressing,” said Smith. “The speed in which we have gone back in to make sure we can pull people out indicates we have made a mistake.”

Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall served in the Marine Corps overseas but never during wartime. He said it was disheartening to see all the blood that has been expended in that area of the world for our interest and safety and to see these recent events take place is “tragic”.

“To my understanding, these advisers, military advisers said don’t pull out like this. It needs to be more strategic and long term to make sure that it works,” said Hall. “So the failure of listening to advisers and letting this happen lies squarely on the president.”

Twin Falls army veteran Brock Wison, who served in Afghanistan for eight months, said from his experience Afghanistan is a “very hostile” area. During his time he saw kids fight for a water bottle as they were handing them out.

“They will literally beat each other over a water bottle. Imagine what they will do to each other over a Gatorade or a sandwich,” Wilson said.

The Taliban regaining control is not a surprise to him based on his experience in Afghanistan in 2018. Wilson said nobody wants war, especially if it’s a never-ending one. But if the U.S left the Taliban had no real threat. They have no one to put them in place from coming in and taking over.

“The first week we were in Afghanistan the Afghan soldiers were rushed upon, threw their weapons down, and ran away, " said Wilson. “That seemed to be the consensus of the Afghan army when approached by threats such as this.”

He also feels it’s unfair for the blame to be solely on Biden as the Trump Administration is one who agreed to an initial reduction of U.S Troops and a full withdrawal by 2021.

“I don’t think pointing the finger at any one person makes it any better. It was the people’s decision,” said Wilson. “If you’re the one over there your parents are going to be saying,’ Bring my kid home. What is the point? Why are we over there.”

When it comes to Trump’s agreement to withdraw troops, Smith said the deal was unorthodox because the U.S negotiated it with the insurgents and then went back and told the Afghan government this is what we decided. However, Biden has to “own” what has transpired recently and the way it happened.

“The victory that Biden is hanging his hat on is we are not there anymore. U.S Assets, U.S. Treasure, U.S Efforts won’t be expended,” said Smith. “This is a strategic initiative that is not in our national interest.”

Biden has said when this is over the American people will have a clear understanding of his decision, and he is convinced he is “absolutely correct” in deciding not to send more young soldiers to a war that is “no longer warranted.”

Wilson said it is sad to see what is happening because he feels he and others did a lot of good over there, and that will now be wiped away by the Taliban

“Women were allowed to go to school. Women were allowed to go out in public. Young girls were allowed to go out in public and go to school,” said Wilson. “They didn’t have any threat of dying on their way to school.”

However, Smith said this Taliban has been broadcasting messages of amnesty and messages of inclusiveness that are different from the Taliban of 20 years ago. Whether someone “buys” that this is a “kinder, gentler Taliban” is another conversation.

Hall’s first concern was how the U.S going to get Americans out of a chaotic situation safely, but he is optimistic it can be resolved.

“We can all make bad mistakes-, bad decisions. We need to own up to that,” said Hall. “But how do we mitigate those bad decisions, and protect the lives and safety of those we care about.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.