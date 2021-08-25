Advertisement

West Nile Virus infects multiple horses in southern Idaho

Horse owners should speak with their veterinarians to manage vaccination schedules
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in horses in the Gem State.

According to The Idaho State Department of Agriculture, some of those horses are located in Twin Falls and Blaine County.

One infected horse had to be euthanized.

Horse owners should speak with their vets to manage vaccination schedules, according to officials. Booster shots are recommended every year.

The virus can only be spread through infected mosquitos to horses since horses are considered dead hosts and can’t spread it themselves.

“Usually in the spring and summer when the mosquitos are at their highest point, so it does happen pretty often, it is rare and will only be a handful of cases because we’re so on top of the vaccines,” said Dr. Katherine DeHaan, with Equistride Veterinary Services.

Since the virus can spread to humans, officials say people should take simple precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

There is no vaccine for humans, but most infections for people are mild.

