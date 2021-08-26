Advertisement

Albion Haunted Mansions looking to scare this fall

The Albion Haunted Mansions are open Thursday to Sunday, beginning September 30. and lasting until October 30t.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Driving down state highway 77 may be getting a bit spookier as you climb over the first hill exiting the Snake River Plain.

The Albion Haunted Mansions are back for their 13th year. Decorator Jeralee Jones says she’s excited about scaring in 2021.

“We’ve got a whole new set up going with an entirely new route that people will take. There are also a lot of new things that you’ll get to see that you haven’t seen over the last few years.”

Many haunted houses around Idaho are built from the ground up. In Albion, however, there is a certain uniqueness to their attraction.

“I think we’re unique because we’re probably one of the oldest buildings around here. You don’t get that experience from something that’s built from the ground up and was put together. We have all of it here, it’s supposedly supposed to be haunted already.”

While the attraction is unique, the haunted house aims to help the Cassia county community in a special way.

“We do support the local teams, the dance groups, and other activities,” says Jones

If you’re looking for a job where you can scare people, the Albion haunted Mansions may have an opening for you.

“We’re looking for people 16 and older with their own transportation who would maybe want to try this out,” says Heather Mortensen, owner of the Haunted Mansions. “They’re encouraged to bring their own costume or being a picture of their own costume and some out and audition on September 10 from 6-8 PM here in Albion.”

The Albion Haunted Mansions are open Thursday to Sunday, beginning September 30. and lasting until October 30.

