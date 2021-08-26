Barton, Wesley

TWIN FALLS—Wesley LaVelle Barton, 47, passed away peacefully on August 13th, 2021.

He was born on February 5th, 1974 in Twin Falls, Idaho and attended Twin Falls Senior High School class of 1992. Wesley received his Bachelor’s of Arts in Sociology from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Social Economics from UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. His biggest accomplishment of all was the birth of his daughter Sophia.

Wesley is survived by his beautiful daughter, Sophia Marie Barton, stepmother Robin Barton, sister Bryony Barton, brother Dylan Sinclair, his best friends Vicki Quintero-Salazar and Ashley Drake, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas William Barton and his mother Theresa Ann Sinclair. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

There will be a virtual service on Facebook on Saturday August 28th, 2021 at 10:30AM.

In lieu of flowers we are asking that all donations go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.