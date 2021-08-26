Fish salvage order for 2 southeastern Idaho reservoirs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — State wildlife officials have authorized a fish salvage and eliminated limits on how many fish can be taken at two southeastern Idaho reservoirs that are being drained due to irrigation demands.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game issued the salvage order this month for Condie and Winder reservoirs near Preston.

Fish and Game spokeswoman Jennifer Jackson says drought conditions this summer are driving the decision.

The reservoirs contain bluegill, bass, perch and trout.

The order allows fish to be taken by any method except with firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.

