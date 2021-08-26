Idaho Board of Education OKs proposal for full-time kindergarten

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a legislative proposal to fund full-time kindergarten in Idaho public schools.

If the proposal becomes law, parents would be able to enroll them in full-time or half-time kindergarten as long as facilities are available.

It would cost the state about $42 million a year.

“From a strategy standpoint in terms of improving literacy going into the first grade, the board is unanimous in its support of full-time kindergarten,” said Kurt Liebich, board president.

Also on Thursday, the state board approved the first reading that would give the board’s executive director authority to close “a four-year higher education institution or any of its buildings or campuses and to limit its programs or activities for the purpose of preventing the spread of contagious or infectious disease, and to the institution presidents to implement measures to prevent the spread of contagious or infectious diseases.’

The board could make the policy amendment official at its next board meeting in October.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.